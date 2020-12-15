Dear Friends of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and Cobblestone Inn & Suites

First, let me thank you for your continued support of our conference center and hotel. I am writing to keep you up-to-date on some important decisions by DMC International. This has been a difficult time for the hospitality industry, with people limiting their travel and entertainment which as you can well imagine has direct financial impact. Unfortunately, we are not unique; this is true for properties and restaurants across the country. We are instituting temporary business measures to respond to continued concerns related to Covid-19 and associated impact of operating within a seasonal resort. We wanted to ensure you are the first to know this news and to hear the facts directly from us. We ask for your support and understanding while we navigate

— Spa Serenity at the Bay will remain open and operate as normal.

— Cobblestone Inn & Suites will temporarily close on Sunday, December 20, 2020 until February 1, 2021. Dillon Davis, General Manager will be staffing the front desk during normal working hours and the hotel will have automated messaging to the public for future reservations. The doors will be locked to the hotel after normal working hours. We are in the process of making alternate arrangements in Fairfield Bay for the handful of guests who had already booked rooms. And we plan to use this time to ensure that when we reopen, without missing a beat, being prepared for the vigorous conferences which currently includes approximately 2700 room nights. Lots of rooms to clean and laundry to do and sheets to fold!

— Bayside Restaurant effective December 15th is temporarily closed. The restaurant will post any operational updates on Facebook. We look forward to cooking for you soon!

— Fairfield Bay Conference Center temporarily closed on December 8, after we concluded the 2020 conferences and banquet services as planned. We will staff with essential personnel only: Wilba Thompson, Director of the Conference Center will be handling all customer contact matters and Benny Baker, Fairfield Bay Director of Conference Center Sales will continue to close on additional 2021 conferences and meetings. During this time, we will begin a long overdue cleaning and refreshing of the conference center, perform urgently needed roof repairs and replacement of disintegrating windows.

We have had to make tremendously difficult decisions these past weeks that we never could have anticipated. For now, we have reduced our staff to essential personnel only and will rehire based on business needs as we move forward. While we are certainly disappointed to relay this information, especially at the holidays, but we can promise that we are going to use these seven weeks to rest, reflect and plan for good things to come. This is a time for us to truly hit the pause button and consider our business operations of how we can best service our customers and the community in the future.

Please know we will always keep you, our community partners, in the loop. We are available to answer your questions and wish you a healthy, happy, holiday season.

Regards,

Ginger Simpson

Director of Operations, DMC International, LLC