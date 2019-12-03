Community Education Center E-news

Here are a few upcoming events at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center…

We have a new PIANO instructor. Welcome James Reeves to Fairfield Bay!

James will be teaching individual lessons on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Each weekly lesson is 1/2 hour and are purchased by the month for $70.

Call 501-884-4440 for schedule times and dates.

Wednesday, December 4th, 11:30am – 1:00pm, Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills

Sterling Scholar Presentation: The Beach World Tour

Fairfield Bay resident Jim Beach presents a program about his 2019 round-the-world

cruise and the police station visits that he made at many port calls.

Our 2020 Sterling Scholars Speaker Series is filling up quickly.

Jim Tindall’s painting class.

The Fairfield Bay Library will feature an exhibit of his student’s works from January to April 2020. Any of Jim’s students wishing to participate can bring their artwork to the Education Center studio before January 21.

The most recent information about our programs and events is posted on our facebook page:

FFB Community Education Center

Be safe, be happy, have a wonderful holiday with friends and family…

We hope to see you at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center!

Sincerely,

Dr. Catherine Swift, Community Education Center Director

About the FFB Community Education Center.

The Education Center is located in the Village Mall, next to the Mayor’s office, and is open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our classes and events can be found on our Facebook page: FFB Community Education Center. An annual registration fee of $35 is required after attending your first class and is valid for 12 months. Our resort guests are not required to pay the annual registration fee.