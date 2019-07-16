Clinton Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

This Week in Our Community

July 16th 6:00 P.M. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6:00 P.M. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

July 17th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Smart Recovery Meetings: Conway Counseling and Wellness Center Clinton will start SMART Recovery meetings. Meeting will be held EVERY Wednesday at 224 Shakerag Rd Clinton, AR. Please call Angie at 501-745-8001 for more information

July 18th 6:00 P.M. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.

Upcoming Events

August 3rd 10:00 A.M. – Noon Picking on the Square: Join other local residents for an acoustic music jam in Clinton on the historical downtown square under the big tree on the west side of the court house (during inclement weather session will be held in the Van Buren County Democrat Office). This is an acoustic gathering so no mics or amps. Bringing a chair is recommended, come join our musical circle or just stop by and listen.

August 3rd 7:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale. Booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.

August 6th 6:00 P.M. Sons of the Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at the Western Sizzlin’ Steak House in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to come 30-45 minutes early to socialize before the start of the meeting. Members may bring their spouse, as we always welcome your ladies at our meetings.

We also invite new member prospects to attend the meeting. If you have an ancestor who served in the military, or in a civilian capacity which demonstrated their support of the Revolution, and you are interested in membership, come visit with us at this meeting.

August 8th 6:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.

For more local events check out the HUB @ http://events.clintonvbc.com/