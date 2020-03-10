Citizens Concerned About Obtrusive Transmission Poles

Citizens are starting to speak out about the size of the new transmission poles being installed along the transmission corridor that spans 48 miles from Leslie to Heber Springs. The people most affected are the ones that live on the mountains with a lake view and the poles are so large and in some locations they are directly in line with views and property owners are concerned that property values would be adversely affected. It appears the engineers that designed these poles never took into consideration the effect it would have on the natural beauty of the area where these are being installed.

If you are one of these concerned citizens there is a number to call with Arkansas Public Utilities. You can call and speak directly with someone. The number to call is 1.800.482.1164.

To learn more how Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation submitted and presented information to own and operate a transmission facility in Van Buren and Cleburen Counties and verified petition for navigable water crossing for approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission you can log onto http://www.apscservices.info/hot.asp and click on case# 19-023-U.