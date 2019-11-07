Changes to the Leaf Vac program

Just FYI: We have made some changes to our Leaf Vac policy and procedure this year.

The cost of Leaf Vac will now be $40.00 for each pickup.

The Leaf Vac will run on Wednesdays by appointment only with a limited number of openings each week.

You must pay for the service up front to be put on the list.

This will allow us to schedule the needed personnel rather than working this in among other jobs as we have in the past.

You may come by our office at 151 Little Rock Dr (behind Recycle and the end of the road past the Department of Public Safety) to sign up and pay for this service.

Leaves must be raked to the very edge of the roadway for pickup. The hose on the truck has a limited range.

Thank you very much.

Have a wonderful Novembery afternoon.

Liz

Fairfield Bay Community Club

Public Works/Wastewater

Phone: 501-884-6020