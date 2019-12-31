Chamber of Commerce E-news

In addition to the weekly events and entertainment offered by our local businesses, we are looking forward to some very special events in the next few weeks! Check out these holiday happenings through the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce!

The Chamber will be hosting the following events

Drive by, Apple a Day benefit for Shirley Schools, January 8 from 10 am – 2 pm, drive by, make a donation of $5.00, get an apple and sponsor the Teacher Appreciation breakfast and door decoration contest for the students. School Choice week is January 26 – February 1 st .

. Fairfield Bay Community Blood Drive, January 8 th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lions Club parking lot.

from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lions Club parking lot. Cupcakes and Characters, Spring 2020

The Chamber welcomes the following new members:

· Helping Hands Cleaning Service

· Natural State Nutrition Center

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office (in the Chamber office near the Village Mall) and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you! (501-884-3324)

Local businesses, if you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and check out all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director