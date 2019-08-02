Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

The Chamber is really growing, and so is The Bay!!

This month we’ve had many new members join the Chamber of Commerce.

SAVE THE DATE

The Chamber will be hosting the following events:

August 10 – Fun, Fashion and Food, 2:00 pm at the Lions Club, tickets are on sale at the Chamber office for $10

October 26 – Find Boo in the Bay, Scavenger Hunt and Costume Party , 5:00 pm at the Lions Club, Chilli supper and tunes by the Sean Sikes Band

Spring 2020 – Cupcakes and Characters

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

And did you know – we have some many amazing restaurants. We’re here to help. Fairfield Bay is your destination for amazing eats. We’ve got everything from pizza and burgers to steaks and fine dining. Check out some of the best places to eat in Fairfield Bay. You can download and print the restaurant directory at the FFB Chamber website:

About the Chamber:

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses. The goal of any chamber of commerce is to promote the commercial, industrial, civic, cultural, and general interest of our city, along with our region. The Chamber is an association of businessmen and businesswomen designed to promote and protect the interests of its members. In addition, the Chamber of commerce plays an important role in local municipalities in promoting business activity and representing chamber members. Chamber of commerce members often meet to discuss and attempt to shape local policy that relates to the business and overall economic environment. Members also receive the distinction of being a preferred local vendor, as well as listing on various municipal websites and literature. To find out more, call the Chamber. All are welcome.

Hours : Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

: Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Website : ffbchamber.com

: ffbchamber.com Phone : (501) 884-3324

: (501) 884-3324 Address: 130 Village Pl, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

Fairfield Bay Chamber membership is a proven investment designed to grow your business and create a stronger, more competitive business environment. We look forward to learning more about your business and invite you to JOIN US!

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director