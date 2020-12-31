Chamber E-news for January 2021

Locally Owned Business cash mobs (LOB MOB) January 15th at 3:00 pm. Check your email for the “surprise” location or call the Chamber, 501-884-3324. LOB MOB’S are cash mobs where participants agree to spend at least $10.00 at the chosen location. Associate members will receive recognition at the Chamber Gala scheduled for March of 2021 for their participation in these mob events. To become an Associate member go to the Chamber website https://www.ffbchamber.com/become-a-member/associate-member-application/ to sign up.

ATTENTION ALL VISITORS AND GUESTS! Shop locally for a chance to win a $50.00 cash prize! That’s right; we want to thank you for supporting our Chamber Members. How can you win? Shop, dine or use a service from one of the businesses listed on our website, take a photo of your receipt with the name of the business and date then text your receipt with your name to 501-253-4716. You will be entered into a monthly drawing for $50! One entry per receipt. Winners will be contacted by text and your cash prize will be mailed to you at the end of each month. This offer is good for Visitors and Guests only! Thank you for choosing Fairfield Bay as your destination for your vacation! For a list of our members please visit our website, https://www.ffbchamber.com/.

During January – February the Chamber of Commerce launches their 2021 membership drive. Why should you be a Chamber member? These are certainly challenging times and I’ll bet you could use a helping hand. The chamber is like having your own personal cheering squad. We are here to give referrals, promote your business through all venues that are available to us, we also keep you informed as to any pertinent information that we receive through the state that will in some way affect your business. It’s a new day here in the bay with new opportunities for you to network and grow your business and we’re here to help.

Your Membership includes:

• Your company listing on the Chamber’s Website, www.ffbchamber.com with a link to your website.

• The Chamber has a QR (Quick Response) code that is available to residents, visitors, and guests. Just scan the QR code with the camera on your phone and you will be directed to our website. This QR code is posted at the Cobblestone Hotel and Wyndham resorts as well as at businesses in the bay and surrounding areas. This code is scanned by hundreds of visitors and guests and is a great tool to help promote your business.

• We put your advertising information in Welcome and visitor Bags, cards, give-a-ways, and coupons. We go through hundreds of these a month during our “tourist” season so be warned that we will be calling you when your supplies get low.

• An invitation to attend our Chamber’s Business After Hours to network with other local businesses.

• An invitation to attend our annual Chamber Banquet, held in March. We’ve gotten away from this and are bringing the banquet back in March of 2021.

• We have your Company Information at the Fairfield Bay Visitors center, the same location as the Chamber, where hundreds of people come looking for information about the Bay.

• An invitation to participate in four-yearly Chamber Events. These events are business based and a great way to let people know that you are community-minded, that you support the Chamber, and that you are open for business!

• LOB MOB Surprise Visits. Our Associate Membership agrees to buy local and support your business at each random visit throughout the year. Each participant agrees to spend a minimum of $10 at your location during their visit.

• Free Web Presence Assistance with your Facebook and Google Business accounts. Call the Chamber office to set up your appointment.

• Free listing on our Community Events Calendars where we promote events for your business or organization.

• A Monthly Chamber Newsletter will be emailed to you.

• You have the opportunity to be interviewed for the newspaper as our Business of the Week (BOW). This is submitted to three local newspapers and promoted on our social media sites.

• As a member you may also request a ribbon-cutting event. We will come to help you celebrate the opening of a new business or an anniversary for your business.

• As your Chamber Director, I am constantly looking for more innovative ways to help promote your business so stay tuned you never know what I might come up with and I am always open to suggestions.

For your convenience, you can sign up or renew your membership online at https://www.ffbchamber.com/become-a-member/business-member-application/.

Jackie SikesExecutive Director

Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce