CCC Food Pantry

Many people in our area, at this time, are in need of food. Services at the Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry are available with easy drive through pick up. Please insert the info below where you feel appropriate such as Calendar of Events or Things to do. If you would like to do a story on the Food Pantry, please contact me through my email or phone 501 206-5915. Thank you for your assistance. Emma Baureis

“Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry is available with easy drive through pick up if you are in need of food. Call 501 362-8486 to see if you qualify. Located at 2016 Hwy 25B North (behind E-Z Pawn and UHaul). Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 am to 3 pm”.

