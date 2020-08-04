August Featured Artist

Welcome Home to an Old Friend! Robbie Ingle Miller.

We are so pleased to have Artist Robbie Miller back with us again. In the photo she is getting her art ready for the new gallery exhibit beginning Wednesday, September 23. Interested artists can get their information and forms from the Gallery coordinator, Charlotte Rierson ([email protected]) or from Wilba Thompson, Director of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. The deadline to submit the signed registration forms is Monday, September 14.

In August, the Gallery is featuring Robbie Ingle Miller. Robbie and her husband Ernest Miller returned to retire and live in Fairfield Bay in January just before the Coronavirus hit. What a wonderful place to hide from the virus! Robbie was born and raised in the Little Rock area. She married and raised two children and has three granddaughters. Robbie had many various careers due to raising a family, participating in school activities, and attending colleges herself. These opportunities included graphic art, manager of Garment Construction for Levi Strauss, graphics entrepreneur, director of chambers of commerce and economic development, Director of the Pulaski County Welfare to Work program, contract job developer within the Harrison Levi Strauss, contract developer with Rockefeller Foundation, two terms of Director of the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, established The Art Gallery in the shopping mall, and concluded with supporting the Mayor in the development of the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center. In addition, Robbie enjoyed six years of graphic layout of a newsletter for Questers International. Robbie first started experimenting with oils at 13 years of age; however, it was many years later that she started taking group lessons, instructions at UALR, and other lessons along the way. In her home in Fairfield Bay, she is now able to have a private upper room devoted to painting and storing her creations. When her gallery opened, The Art Gallery hosted herself and four talented artists for creating and displaying their work.

Robbie first visited Fairfield Bay in 1980 and fell in love with our resort and all its amenities. She loved living here with Greers Ferry Lake, tennis tournaments, music, food, and dancing at the Racquet Club, and resort lodging. This is her third time to be living in Fairfield Bay, and loving every minute. We are excited to be welcoming her back once again!