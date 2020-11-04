Arkansas Voters Pass Issue 1 by “Overwhelming Margin”

Vote for Roads Campaign Issues Statements After Passage

LITTLE ROCK – Tonight, by passing Issue 1, Arkansas voters paved the way to a brighter future, better roads, and a stronger economy all across the state. This critical continuation of funding for Arkansas highways, roads, and bridges—all without raising taxes—will benefit every resident and every small business that calls Arkansas home.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Shannon Newton, Vote for Roads. Vote for Issue 1. Campaign Chair, released the below statements following the passage of Issue 1:

“Good roads are vital to the growth and success of our state, and tonight, Arkansas voters made that clear in passing Issue 1 by an overwhelming margin,” said Governor Hutchinson. “I’m delighted by the results, and I look forward to building better roads, a stronger economy, and a safer Arkansas in every corner of the state.”

“From day one of the Vote for Roads. Vote for Issue 1. campaign, our message was about giving Arkansans what they want and need – better roads,” said Newton. “Tonight, the voters have spoken and said they’re ready for their potholes to be fixed, less traffic, and overall safer roads in every corner of our state. The passage of Issue 1 means we can do all of those things. We are thrilled with the results and are excited to fulfill the promises that Issue 1 has made to all Arkansans.”

To learn more about the Issue 1 campaign, visit www.VoteForRoads.com.



