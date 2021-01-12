2021 Fairfield Bay Area Covid-19 Vaccination Information

The FFB Pharmacist will be giving Covid-19 vaccinations (age 70+) Please be patient with the process, since we are dependent on the delivery of the vaccine to the pharmacy, so the schedule may change abruptly.

Appointments: DO NOT call the Pharmacy.

Schedule your appointment for 14 days after any other vaccination and/or 90 days after you had COVID-19. Keep in mind that you will need a booster 28 days after your 1st dose.

Schedule an appointment by using the link on the FFB Pharmacy website fairfieldbaypharmacy.com (you will get a confirmation email)

OR

Call 501-253-3449 between the hours of 9am to 5pm Mon-Fri.

When: Mon-Fri 9am-12noon by appointment only (the process takes about 25 minutes including the 15 minute observation period after you receive the injection.) The schedule will vary depending on the availability of the vaccine. Only 10 appointments can be made in every 30 minute block, since social distancing and room size limit the process.

Who: check the FFB Pharmacy website, Lake Area Weekly and FFB Today Facebook page for announcements about who can receive the vaccine. Listen to KFFB radio for announcements

Where: By appointment, the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center at 365 Dave Creek Parkway.

For efficiency in serving you, Consent Forms can be printed from the Pharmacy web site, Face Book FFB Today or picked up at the FFB Pharmacy or the FFB Chamber of Commerce entrance.

Bring your completed Consent form and insurance cards to your vaccination appointment(s).

The insurance section does not need to be filled in if you are a current customer at the Fairfield Bay Pharmacy. There is no charge to you. If you are NOT a customer of the pharmacy please bring your insurance card if you have one.

And of course, WEAR your Mask….