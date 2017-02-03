Web Exclusive: FFB Marina

By

The marina is gearing up for spring, new retail clothing & lake items are

arriving daily plus many other exciting things happening!

We’ve submitted requests to the Corp for the following…

Sandy beach area close to the marina.

8’x48′ fishing pier.

Painting the marina in our FFB logo colors.

We’ll receive two hardtop pontoons with slides for our rental fleet & two

Eclipse SUP’s

We’re reviewing multiple other new water toys for our rental fleet…”like”

our Facebook page for constant updates.

See you at the Lake!

John Conry, Marina Manager

501-884-6030