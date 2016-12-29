Web Exclusive: Fairfield Bay Marina

By

We had a strong November with Thanksgiving week being the highlight. The day after Thanksgiving, we shuttled 71 people to Sugar Loaf Mountain Island to hike the trail. Weather allowed that trend to follow all week.

We’re busy replacing multiple cable wench weight supports, making sure your boats are kept safe and sound. Please note, we have changed our hours: closing on Sunday & Monday with Saturday hours 12-4 until March 1st.

There’s lots going on so be sure to “like” our Fairfield Bay Marina page on Facebook for constant updates & upcoming events.

See you at the Lake!

John Conry, Marina Manager

501-884-6030