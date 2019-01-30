Task Force Created to Discuss Enclaves

By Brady Brandmeyer

On Monday evening, January 28, the city offices of Fairfield Bay hosted a meeting of the City Council and the Task Force for the proposed annexation of Fairfield Bay’s surrounding enclaves.

The meeting began with the election of a Chairman for the Task Force, as well as the election of a Task Force Secretary to record the proceedings and to prepare the agendas of subsequent meetings.

The members of the Task Force include: Samantha Shull, John Carey, Scott Manville, Sharon Luxon, Robert Otis and Don Bailey

The primary aim of the meeting was to specify recommendations the Task Force may have for the Planning Commission, particularly regarding the establishment of boundaries, the consideration of the present and future usage of the areas, the avoidance of potential future conflicts that may arise between commercial, industrial, and residential areas, methods by which to evaluate those conflicts, and the implementation of the proper studies to investigate and address any evident needs.

Representatives speaking for landowners in the thirteen proposed annexed enclaves voiced concern over the imposition of new governance over their property, to which the City Council emphasized that any new codes or guidelines would only be the minimum necessary to avoid the aforementioned conflicts of interest between adjoining areas, and possibly even specific to each newly designated area so as not to burden any other area unnecessarily. Those assurances notwithstanding, opposition to the annexation is still notably prominent. In response to this the Mayor reiterated that the landowners and residents of the enclaves ideally would be shaping the new legislation first through willing, open communication amongst themselves, allowing the council to most appropriately draft the legislation to their common needs.

The next meeting will be held on February 4th, at six p.m. In attendance will be at least three members of the City Council and three representatives for the thirteen enclaves.