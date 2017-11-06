The Shirley School board will hold a special meeting on Nov. 7, at 6:30 during the halftime of the senior girls basketball game in the Bandroom.
The one item on the agenda is to adopt a board resolution to request a start date of August 13 for the 2018-2019 school year.
The resolution must be approved by Nov. 14 to get on the December State Board meeting.
Special School Board Meeting
