Save the “May” dates

May is such an amazing time of year. And with all things blooming comes “all things happening!”. So get out your calendar and “Save the Dates” for some of Fairfield Bay’s favorite Spring Events:

1. Saturday, May 11th– Bloomin’, Blues & BBQ in The Bay –

It’s our favorite time of year, when Mother Nature has just woken up, and Spring is bursting with color to make her feel welcome. On Saturday, May 11, (Mother’s Day weekend) join the community of Fairfield Bay, the Van Buren County Master Gardeners, BBQ cookers, car show enthusiasts, musicians and a host of local artisans, as we celebrate the start of spring with a BIG all-day family festival. Spring comes into bloom at beautiful Ed Leamon Park, Fairfield Bay.

Free and open to the public. Bloomin’ in the Bay is a celebration of spring beginning with the popular 16th annual Van Buren County Master Gardeners Plant Sale,local artisans and vendors, food booths, a kids play zone, free mother’s day craft and so much more. 2019 marks the fourth consecutive year that Bloomin’ in the Bay will be held in conjunction with an afternoon food and music experience: Blues & BBQ will be from 10a.m. to 8p.m., once again bringing the ultimate backyard BBQ experience featuring some talented backyard BBQ Maestros competing for a $500 cook-off prize. Plus, Cruisin in the Bay will have upwards of 50 of beautiful classic cars that are sure to inspire stories of youthful adventures. And we wrap up with a

NEW Street Dance featuring the popular Zac Dunlap Band.

2. Saturday, May 25th – Fun in the Sun

Kick off the summer the right way and spend the day sunnin’ down by the pool for the First Annual ‘Fun in the Sun’ Summer Bash in the Bay! On Saturday, May 25th, (Memorial Day Weekend) join with Fairfield Bay in starting the summer off with a HUGE all-day Pool Party Extravaganza!!

Open to the public. The Cool Pool is hosting the Second annual start of the summer pool party but that is not all! Boasting some of the most spectacular views of the lake, the pool will be open until 8 pm. There is plenty of shaded outdoor seating for the whole family, even a kiddie pool for the little ones! Forgot the swimmers or sunscreen? Pop inside The Cool Pool Cafe to chill down and shop their 1,000 sq souvenir store. Don’t miss this day of fun in the sun.

Go to: VisitFairfieldBay.com/events for more.