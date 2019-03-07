Recreation March E-news

We are getting so excited! Spring is almost here and it promises to be the best one ever! Spring shipments for our souvenir shop at the Bayview Pool are continuing to arrive. You are going to like the new styles and colors as well as some new additions and surprises for 2019.

We are getting ready open to open our Mini-Golf Cabana for the season March 11th (weather permitting). We added new features and obstacles last year and they are ready to greet you this year. Our pricing structure for season passes has changed this year and we will also be offering a “punch card” good for 10 games for your convenience.

Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center, Arcade and Café will offer unlimited bowling for $9.99 per person beginning at 4:00pm every Friday night. This offer is only good on Fridays and only in the month of March. Come on out and enjoy a special evening with us every Friday. At this time Fairfield Lanes is closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We open at 3:00 on Wed. Thursdays we are open from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and on Friday and Saturday we are open 3:00pm to 10:00pm.

On, Saturday, April 6th, we will host the Fairfield Bay Library Books for the Bay Pickle Ball Fundraiser. Entry fee will be $25. For more information call Fairfield Bay Recreation at (501)885-6008 or contact tournament directors, David and Kay Redding at: [email protected].

Our March Schedule for Arts & Crafts Classes is now available at our Recreation Office. We have added some new and exciting classes to our schedule this year. Some of our latest additions are Oil Lamps on Tuesday afternoons, Wine Bottle Craft on Wednesday afternoons, P.J.’s and Pancakes on Thursday mornings and a Fairy Garden on Friday mornings. Schedules and prices are available at the Recreation and also at the Wyndham Front Desk. You may also call Recreation at (501)884-6008 for more information.

On May 25 we will be having our annual Fun N Sun Summer Bash featuring a full days’ worth of events in our Bayview Pool/Cool Pool area which will include a Pickle Ball Tournament, Lawn Games and a live band to “round out” the day. This event is one of the main “highlights” of the season and “kicks off” our busy season. More details will be coming soon.

We are planning for this to be a fun and exciting spring and summer season. Plan to visit early and often. For the best in Family Fun, Fairfield Bay is “the place to be” in 2019. Our new Cobblestone Hotel will be open soon and that will give your even more options in your choice of lodging here at Fairfield Bay. Hope to see you soon!

