Recreation April E-news

Spring is Finally Here!!

Spring is always full of wonderful things. The trees and bushes are flowering and reminding us that Fairfield Bay is indeed one of the most beautiful places in all of Arkansas.

Our first of many activities to “kick off” our 2019 Season will be our spring celebration and it will be the best season ever!! Our Annual Spring Celebration is April 20th. Please make plans to spend the day at Woodland Mead Park where we will have kids activities, free mini-golf for kids, Kirk of the Hills will be selling “the best hot dogs in town” with free Fire Truck rides for kids beginning at 2PM. The actual hunt will begin at 4:00pm. Come early for the fun! For questions call us at Recreation at 501 884-6008.

At Fairfield Lanes we are changing our Friday night special. We will have free shoe rental with purchase of bowling games. This is in addition to Friday being our RED PIN night where if you get a strike when the Red Pin is the head pin you will win a free game of bowling.

We have received much of our new Spring and Summer merchandise for the Souvenir Shop. Come by the office and “check it out”. You are really going to like our new lineup of merchandise.

Don’t forget the Annual Fun N Sun Summer Bash on Saturday, May 25th. This will be a full day of fun and sun activities here at our Bayview Pool ending with the Lucky Draw Band. Make plans to attend NOW!

We hope to see you soon!

Fairfield Bay Recreation is your year-round Fun Destination. Hope to see you soon!

Cassie Lopez, Recreation Manager