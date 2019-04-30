The 12th annual Pioneer Village Spring Fest, Searcy, AR, will be held on May 4th and May 5th.The Village is a collection of late 1800’s buildings saved from throughout White County and relocated to a village style setting. The Gordon House, a log house built in 1865, is just one of the buildings on the grounds. Others include a one room school/church, jail, general store, wood working shop, trapper cabin, cotton display, and strawberry shed. Volunteers in period costumes will be in the buildings and on the grounds to assist with information. Also on display are various out buildings from the farm as well as farm tools, farming equipment and the Village tractors.

Pioneer craftsmen will demonstrate crafts, including blacksmithing, spinning, quilting, hand sewing, wood working, and rag rug making. Other crafters will be selling goat milk soaps and lotions, children’s books, duck calls, bird houses, wooden bowls and bracelets, aprons, pioneer bonnets, cloth dolls, and more.

Live farm animals and their babies will be in the Rose Bud barn. Other activities include pioneer games for children, including jump rope, stilts and rolling hoops. Entertainment includes live music and square dancing. You might even learn a few steps! Food, kettle corn, peanut brittle and other refreshments are available. This is a fun, family oriented event. There is something for everyone regardless of age. The hours are Saturday, May 4th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday, May 5th from noon – 4:00 pm. The village is located at 1200 Higginson Street, Searcy, AR, 72143. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted. All donations are used to maintain and improve the Village.

Pioneer Village is a preservation project of the White County Historical Society, a non-profit organization. Village volunteers are members of the Friends of Pioneer Village.