PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH CANDLELIGHT NATIVITY

Peace Lutheran Church Celebrates The Birth Of The Savior with Candlelight Nativity Vigil

Edgemont, AR,– Peace Lutheran Church will gather Sunday, December 24, at 4 PM for a candlelight vigil worship. This special worship service will build a nativity scene, not with traditional ceramic figurines, but with scripture, carols and candles.

The tradition of Worship with Lessons and Carols is a very old tradition dating back over hundred years, when in 1880 the first Lessons and Carols worship was celebrated at Kings College on Christmas Eve. Then the story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus is told in nine short Bible readings from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir music. Like many Christmas traditions, this worship has been changed and modernized over the years. This year Peace will be living into this tradition and adding even more glowing candles.

Candles representing each character of the nativity story from Infant Jesus to Magi from afar will be lit as little by little the story of Christ birth is told and carols are sung. The songs will be as beloved as the quiet melodies of “Silent Night” to as joyous and celebratory as “Come All Ye Faithful” and “Joy to the World.” As old as “Angels We Have Heard on High,” likely the oldest Christmas carol sung by modern Christians, as new as “Mary Did You Know.” In the Gospel of John, Jesus is referred to as “The Light of the World,” and so the pairing of a candlelight watch for the coming of Christ may seem obvious.

“I am truly excited about this worship service,” explained Peace member Kathy Kidder as she went on to tell about how she invited friend and strangers to this worship because of its uniqueness. “Its our goal at Peace to bring Christ to life in the community we live in and help people see that God is truly with them. It is our prayer that in these darkest days of the year member of our community, friends, family and strangers will join us as we see the light does overcome the darkness, our dark nights can lead to joyous celebrations even in humble surrounds. Our world may not be ‘Just like’ first century Bethlehem, but God still breaks in to our world in unexpected and lowly places.” Explains Rev. Kara Shaw, pastor at Peace. For the member of Peace that is what Christmas Eve worship is really about celebrating that God is still breaking into our world and that what seems dark with glow with Christ’s light.

Peace welcomes people of all ages, races, gender, orientations, and walks of life to join them as the work together to make Christ known to the people of the Greers Ferry Lake area and throughout the World. Peace worships weekly at 9:30 AM on Sundays with a fellowship hour following. They have a seasonal Bible Studies that meet weekly, a weekly mission group, a biweekly senior exercise group and a monthly moms group. The people of Peace pray that you will join them for any of their activities or worship and let them know how they can help you live out God’s Work in the Greers Ferry Lake Area.