ORGANIZATION OF THE MONTH

KIRK MEN’S CLUB

The Kirk Men’s Club is a Christian based organization for men sponsored by the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Membership is open to anyone that would like to serve and participate in Christian fellowship. Current members include several from different denominations or no church membership. Their motto is Where Deeds meet Needs.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the Kirk Fellowship Hall. There is a one- time membership fee of $10.

The mission of the Kirk Men’s Club is to offer help to members of the community that need home repairs and handicapped access assistance. Over the years of its existence, the Kirk Men’s Club has made countless wheelchair ramps, reinforced stairs with railings, installed grab bars, built a covered deck for Dove House, repaired floors, replaced doors and added windows, constructed display rooms at the VBCounty Fair Grounds, made picnic tables for Ferncliff Youth Camp in Little Rock, Vera Lloyd Home in Monticello, and for the FFB Community Club. The benches at the FFB dog park were also the KMC handiwork, as were others at Ferncliff and Vera Lloyd Home. They have been called upon following storm damage throughout the area, and several members have made more than one trip to the gulf coast to receive assignments following hurricane devastation. Presently, they are constructing new counter/display cupboards for Wear and Share.

While this service organization cannot afford to pay for all materials used in projects, they raise funds to help as much as possible when there is a need, by cooking hot dogs for community functions. Labor for the projects is always provided at no cost.

To inquire about a project or learn more about how to become involved in the Kirk Men’s Club, please call the Kirk 884-3304.