OEM Invites You to Open House

The Office of Emergency Management invites all Fairfield Bay residents to an open house and fund-raiser on Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please join us at the Greenwood Building, (corner of Hwy 330 and Greenwood, next to firestation #2… near the marina), to see what the OEM team is doing to help our residents prepare themselves for possible weather emergencies this winter and spring. Winter can be a lovely time of year in Fairfield Bay with snow and perhaps ice. However, it is important to be ready for what icy weather can bring….possible power outages. Spring is a beautiful time in the Bay as well, with colorful flowers, budding trees and fresh, sweet aromas. However, it may be the busiest time of the year with regard to severe weather emergencies which could range from power outages to structure loss caused by storms and winds.

Come to the Greenwood building and learn how to prepare yourselves BEFORE the emergency occurs. Being prepared makes an emergency much less scary and a lot easier to deal with.

Not only will there be displays with hand-outs to help guide everyone in becoming prepared, but also there will be tours of the OEM HQ building to show what the team has in place and what they plan for the future.

As we all know, planning for the future requires funds. Therefore, we will have pulled pork sandwiches and trimmings, available for your lunch (or snack) to help raise funds. Come join us and meet the team.