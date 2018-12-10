Obituary: Victor H. Solvin

Victor H. Solvin, 85, of Fairfield, Bay, AR passed away December 3, 2018.

He was born December 12, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Oscar and Hilda Solvin. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and one grandson, Phillip Valdez.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne Solvin of Fairfield Bay, AR; one stepson, Dennis John King of California; two daughters, Alexsandra Solvin of Fairfield Bay, AR, Susan Lee of California; one sister, Francis Leigh of California; twelve grandchildren; and eight gre4at grandchildren.

No services at this time.

Online Registration: rosewoodcremation.com