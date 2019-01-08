Obituary: Ronald William Spankuch

Ronald William Spankuch, 78, of Shirley, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019. Born August 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Louis Spankuch, Rosalie Rosengart and step-father, Donald Villanueva. Ronald was a retired professional firefighter and a Fire ACE Instructor. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed fishing, football, playing penuckle and attending the Calvary Baptist Church in Clinton.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lynn Shuck (Don) of Devalls Bluff, Arkansas, Glenn Spankuch of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; grandchildren, William Logan, Justin Logan, Sadie Shuck, Rosalie Shuck; one great grandchild, Ryder Logan; many nieces, friends and other family members.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy Spankuch; one sister, Shirley Axel; one grandchild, Sarah Shuck.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019, 11am, at the First Baptist Church in Clinton, with Pastor Rogers officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Ronald Spankuch’s Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.