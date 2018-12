James Alexander Rogers, Jr., 53, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas passed away on December 23, 2018.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at A Natural State Funeral Service, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400. Graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Arkansas Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8507 Highway 161, North Little Rock.

Online guest book is available to sign at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com