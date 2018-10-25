“Nuncrackers” Kicks Off This Weekend



Tickets are still available for the live performance of “Nuncrackers” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin presented at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center on Saturday night, November 3, 2018 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on November 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. Tickets for $18 are available at the Fairfield Bay Library or the Conference Center. You may call the Conference Center at 884-4202 to reserve and pay for your tickets by credit card then pick them up at the performance.

Pictured left to right: Joanne Hadley, Sandy Olsen, Larry Archer, Jackie Rohrer, Braxton Ezell, Karen Tangen, Blair Berry, Sharon Luxon and Cindy Wellenberger. Not pictured is Janice Thompson, Director.