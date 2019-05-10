May E-news Chamber of Commerce

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

This month we’ve had two new members join the Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to Mike’s Nursery, Noni’s Catering, and the Fairfield Bay Senior Center! Two new ribbon cuttings were done for the Greatest Good Studio and For Mother Earth. Several businesses gave an uplift to their social media presence by creating their Google Business Account and there are still a few more to go! Brittany Hall was interviewed as the first business interview for Bogies Restaurant at Mountain Ranch. Three more were completed and will be published online and in the local newspapers soon!

The Chamber will be hosting the following events:

Cruzin’ the Bay, May 11 (with Bloomin’ Blues and BBQ)

Fun, Fashion and Food, August 10

Find Boo in the Bay, Scavenger Hunt and Costume Party, October 26

Light up the Bay, Festival of Trees, December 3-13

Cupcakes and Characters, Spring 2020

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

And did you know – we have some many amazing restaurants. We’re here to help. Fairfield Bay is your destination for amazing eats. We’ve got everything from pizza and burgers to steaks and fine dining. Check out some of the best places to eat in Fairfield Bay. You can download and print the restaurant directory at the FFB Chamber website:

About the Chamber:

The Fairfield Bay Chamber is an active part of this growing community and dedicated to making a difference for local and area businesses.

Hours : Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

: Open, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Website : ffbchamber.com

: ffbchamber.com Phone : (501) 884-3324

: (501) 884-3324 Address: 130 Village Pl, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

Fairfield Bay Chamber membership is a proven investment designed to grow your business and create a stronger, more competitive business environment. We look forward to learning more about your business and invite you to JOIN US!

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director