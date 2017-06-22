Man Accused of Inappropriate Door-to-Door Solicitation Arrested

By

On June 20, 2017, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints about a male subject doing door to door solicitation. It was reported to deputies that a male, identified as Jeffery Hergert, had gone to several residences, and also contacted several people by phone, claiming that they had won prizes to be delivered to their houses. Late in the evening, a deputy spotted Jeffrey driving on the Bypass in Heber Springs, and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, Jeffery was arrested and transported to the Cleburne County Jail. He is being held on charges for harassment, harassing communications, and disorderly conduct.