Little Red River claims third drowning victim in Cleburne County in 2017

On July 13, 2017 at 6:27pm, Cleburne County Deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning on the Little Red River below Heber Springs. A witness stated that he heard a female yell for help, and saw two people floating in the river. The witness was able to assist both people to a nearby boat dock, where they began CPR on one of the subjects. Attempts to resuscitate the male were unsuccessful. Raymond Myers, 54, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was pronounced dead at the scene. He marks the second river drowning (and third total) this year in Cleburne County.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that the river can be very dangerous, especially when the dam is generating. Make sure to always use caution when in or around the water, make sure you tell someone when you are leaving, where you are going, and what time you should be back, wear a life jacket, and take sufficient supplies to make your trip a safe success.

Sheriff Chris Brown