Like It Never Happened

Pictured are John Blackley, the Fairfield Bay Lion’s Club Vice President, accepting a check from Debra Bradshaw, Marketing Representative of SERVPRO of Conway & Faulkner Counties.

When the Lion’s Club water heater sprang a leak and water was found standing in three-fourths of the building, SERVPRO of Conway & Faulkner Counties was called. They were “on the job” that very afternoon.

Owners, Terry and Tesha Hammons were personally involved from the beginning. They and their staff were courteous and dedicated.

To go a step further, the Lion’s Club received a letter from the Hammons thanking the Lion’s Club for allowing SERVPRO of Conway & Faulkner Counties the opportunity to perform services for them. In an effort to help the struggling Lion’s Club, SERVPRO donated a check in the amount of the insurance deductible to help get everything back in order, so it would be “Like it never even happened,” the motto of SERVPRO.

The Lion’s Club thanks you SERVPRO. We could not be more satisfied!