Jones Arrested on Several Charges

Terra Jones 39, of Shirley has been arrested for possession of Meth, Class D Felony, Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor, Violation of Protection, a Class A Misdemeanor and Unauthorized use of a Motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor and currently being held at the Van Buren County Detention Center with a $10,000 Bond.

On January 6, VBC Deputy, Sandford, observed a vehicle that matched a description reported by the Fairfield Bay Police Department as stolen from a residence in the Bay. As Sandford approached the vehicle to gather license information to run with ACIC, Ms. Jones approached the officer. She stated that her mother always calls the police when her car is stolen.

Sandford ran the plates and was advised there was a report of an unauthorized use of vehicle report from Fairfield Bay and Ms. Jones was listed as the suspect.

While performing the pat down for the arrest, Sandford located a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana and a crystalized substance believed to be meth. Both were found in Ms. Jones left pocket. Sandford was later advised that Ms. Jones has a protection order placed on her with the protected person being her mom and her daughter. The daughter was at Ms. Jones residence on Burnt Ridge Rd. Sandford verified the order was still valid and had Deputy Ward take the daughter to her grandmother, who has guardianship of the juvenile.