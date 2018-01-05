Invitation to Visit

The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery invites you to visit and spend time viewing the beautiful artwork on these cold winter days. The Art Gallery is located in the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek, hours-Mon. thru Fri. 9:00-4:00 unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended. (Winter hours are Tues. thru Fri.). The viewing of the Art is open free of charge to the public. There is a donation box that helps toward expenses for the gallery. All art is available for purchase & the staff will provide shipping & handling if needed.

A Little History:

The Art Gallery was formed in 1993 under the coordination of the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education’s Board & Executive Director, Charlotte Rierson. The NCA Art Gallery was housed in the Indian Hills Country Club, Fairfield Bay. The Art Gallery moved when the City of Fairfield Bay acquired the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. The first exhibit opening coincided with the Grand Opening of the Our Towne Conference & Visitors Center on Oct. 12, 2013. The name of the Conference Center later went back to the original name Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Thirty-two artists participated. The artwork included paintings, sculpture, pottery, fused glass, stain glass & photography. The Art Gallery is open to all artists & is juried by a selection committee. The people who help make it successful are the following Co-director of the Conference Center- Wilba Thompson, Coordinator of the Art Gallery- Charlotte Rierson, Art Gallery Committee- Bonnie Hookman, Lea Berry, Lee Phillips, Jan Cobb, Alecs Long, Dianne Traylor, Ellen Kelly.

New Exhibit

There is an exciting new art exhibit ready for viewing at the NCA Art Gallery. The Art Gallery has many new artists. The word is getting around to artist throughout the state about our beautiful art gallery and scenic area. Our community, surrounding areas, and timeshare visitors are learning about the quality of fine art represented in the Art Gallery. We are especially pleased that our young people are being exposed to quality fine art. The NCA Art Gallery has Fine Art by both professional artists as well as new emerging artist. The Artwork brings Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values.

The following Artists are exhibiting their Artwork: Painters- Annette Garner, Sandra Marson, Cathy Wester, Suzann Waggoner, Judith Beale, Dianne Traylor, Jan Cobb, Charlotte Rierson, Rebecca Loftis, Kathleen Hadley, Joyce Hubbard, Joyce Hartmann, Julie Caswell, Bonnie Hookman, Yun Kim, Ann Snyder, Mary Ann Stafford, Gary Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Faye Rodgers, Sue Pico, Diana Shearon, Jeanne Fry, Carolyn Cloud, Lea Berry, Suzie Zimbelman; Photography- One Man Photography Exhibit: Lee Phillips; 3-Dimensional Artwork- Linda Pledger, Barbara Cornett, Anne Mitchell, Karen Gehl, Susan Peterson, Suzie Zimbelman.

About the NCA Art Gallery:

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artists and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson.

Art Gallery hours are Mon. – Fri., 9:00-4:00 (unless special events then hours are extended). The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase. The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Foundation for the Arts & Education (NCAF&E) and The City of Fairfield Bay. For more information about the Art Gallery, contact NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson – 501-884-6100, email [email protected] or Conference Center Directors, Wilba or Bob Thompson for more information- 501- 884-4202, [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.