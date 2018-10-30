HEBER SPRINGS, Arkansas — Check off your gift list by kicking off the holiday shopping season with the Heber Springs Christmas Open House on Nov. 3 and 4.

Merchants throughout Heber Springs will don their holiday finest, offering shoppers a whimsical Yuletide experience with festive window displays, breath-taking seasonal décor, specials, door prizes, and refreshments.

Shoppers will also have a variety of unique gift ideas from which to choose, whether it’s home and garden décor, antiques, furniture, clothing, fragrances and scents, sweet treats or artwork.

“Anything that you’re shopping for, you will be able to find this weekend — literally, everything you could want for Christmas,” said Kathy Phillips, executive director of Downtown Heber Springs, which is sponsoring the event along with Timeless 106.1 FM KFFB, Red River Dodge Chrysler Jeep, the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and the Heber Springs A&P Commission.

The Heber Springs Christmas Open House began more than 30 years ago as a Sunday afternoon event called the Christmas Walk, which pulled visitors into local shops after church, Phillips said.

In 2014, it was expanded to a two-day event that draws visitors from all over the state.

“It’s a fantastic event. You can count on the streets being packed,” Phillips said. “It’s always a great event for our merchants and independent businesses because it gives them a chance to show off a little bit and bring people in who might not normally shop downtown.”

Visitors can also expect to see Santa all over downtown Heber Springs and traveling between the many participating merchants.

Hours for the Christmas Open House are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 1 – 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

A map of participating businesses is available at www.downtownhebersprings.com.

For more information, call the Downtown Heber Springs Network at 501-270-2204.