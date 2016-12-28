Griefshare begins January 2017

By

When grieving the loss of a close loved one, it is sometimes devastating to discover many other related losses.

A 13-week GriefShare Seminar is beginning again on January 5. This seminar imparts hope and understanding for what you are going through. It consists of a 3-part program, including DVDs that offers priceless tips and information about how to move forward after your loss, a discussion group about what you saw in the DVD, and a workbook that helps you sort out your feelings and emotions and reveals to you how the Lord can be your Hope and your Healer. We meet every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West Side First Baptist Church, First Adult Classroom, in Greers Ferry. Contact Constance Cothren at (501)887-6427 for more information.