Greers Ferry Lake 2019 Campground Schedule

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office opened Choctaw, Dam Site, Devils Fork, Heber Springs, John F. Kennedy and Old Highway 25 parks on March 15 and they will be open through Oct. 31 for the 2019 camping season.

All other campgrounds on Greers Ferry Lake will be open from May 15 through Sept. 15. Campsite reservations can be made beginning April 15 for John F. Kennedy Park and May 15 for all other parks.

Camping and day-use fees will be charged at all parks. Annual Day Use Passes or America the Beautiful passes can be purchased at gatehouses or at the Greers Ferry Project Office during business hours.

To ensure your favorite campsite is available, call 1-877-444-6777 or visit www.recreation.gov, to make your reservation a minimum of four days or a maximum of 180 days in advance of your stay.

For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416, or stop by the office located near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.

Remember to set the example when in or around the water by always wearing your life jacket.