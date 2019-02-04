Golf Feb E-news

Cabin Fever Challenge – accepted!

Indian Hills Golf Resort is challenging all who have cabin fever to get outside to explore or re-explore the beauty of Fairfield Bay. Whether it be Golf, UTV tour, foot golf, boating or hiking, Fairfield Bay has a lot to offer the outdoor enthusiast.

SAVE 15%!!

We have a special offer for our enews readers. Mention you read this in the ENews and receive 15% off of a reserved UTV tour during the month of February.

Manager’s golf specialwill remain as $30 plus tax for 18 holes with a cart and $20 for 9 holes with a cart.

It’s the month of romance.

Put a little romance in your outdoor adventure by scheduling an UTV tour on Valentine’s Day. Yes, on Feb 14th, Valentine’s Day, we’re offering a one-of-a-kind couples ‘get out and go’ tour with lunch and a champagne toast at the overlook. Reserve early, first reserve first serve. We have 3 seaters to rent out for the tour. You drive the UTV, following behind a tour guide, so it’s fun and there’s no worry of getting lost as we explorethe 90 miles of undeveloped Fairfield Bay. Climb rough terrain and hills, drive through some muddy water holes, travel down by the river and through the wooded wonderlands of Fairfield Bay to some of the most beautiful breathtaking views for you to witness. Call the Pro shop at (501) 884-6018 for more information on our tours.

Golf Membership Reminder:

Annual golf memberships are due March 1, 2019. The last day of your 2018 membership is February 28th, so stop by the pro shop to renew membership. At the same time, don’t forget to renew your handicap membership $20 and the IHGA membership $5.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort