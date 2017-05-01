Foundation Update

By

Fairfield Bay Community Foundation is dedicated to connecting people who care about Fairfield Bay with projects that matter to enrich the quality of life in Fairfield Bay now and for future generations.

Visit our website www.fairfieldbay.community to learn how we are making a difference and growing our beautiful city –

1. Building a civic endowment, a permanent source of charitable support for Fairfield Bay.

2. Helping donors plan and carry out their charitable giving in Fairfield Bay.

3. Undertaking needed programs and projects of civic and community development, economic development and revitalization, and community history and historic preservation.