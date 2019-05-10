FFB Marina May E-news

Spring has sprung & your Fairfield Bay Marina is READY!

Things have been humming along at the marina as we wait for sunshine & nice weather!

The Belle of The Bay is 100% refurbished both inside & out and looks FANTASTIC! Thanks to Cowboy Auto Group & the beautiful wrap furnished by them, our Belle is now both the only tour boat on the lake and noticeable by all as we do our north shore tours. The veteran’s barge is well under way with its renovation & should be ready in several weeks!

Three New Rental Boats.

We’ve taken delivery of our three new rental boats, a 22’ tri-toon with a 175 HP outboard we’ve named “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and two 18’ pontoons with 70HP outboards named “It’s Twelve O’clock Somewhere”-(the smaller ones take longer to get somewhere). All three have been reserved during the summer months multiple times as I type this.

Get Ready for lots of Music on the Water

Our floating stage is almost complete with only a few finishing touches to be completed. Boati Gras on 04-27-19 will feature our first of six bands booked this year…The Intruders!

The gas docks are nearing completion, we’ve solved several challenges during construction & look forward to the efficiency in our new fueling configuration.

The marina store is fully stocked with needed items, lake clothing of all kinds & a multitude of special & unique items only found in our store. Make sure to follow our Facebook page for specials & updates of all events!

See you on the Lake,

John Conry,

FFB Marina Manager