FFB Marina January E-news

Hope this finds all having enjoyed a safe & joyful holiday season!

You’re Fairfield Bay Marina is representing our resort this year at the Little Rock Boat Show, Little Rock RV Show, Hot Springs Boat Show & Memphis Boat Show…make sure you stop in & give us a shout!

Our gas dock reconfiguration is getting under construction & should be wrapped up in 4-6 weeks. This will give us the opportunity for increased gas sales & efficiency getting our clients on the lake quickly when refueling. At the same time the old gas dock will become a stage for our live bands, it’ll be set up so people can either anchor their boat or enjoy the water on a floaty listening to live music.

The schedule for 2019 is set, we’ll display details in the next news letter.

Happy New Years All!