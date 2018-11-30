FFB Marina December E-news

Wonderful Winter – colors of the season and good new.

November & Thanksgiving have passed & given way to Christmas & New Years. We’re in full preparation mode in planning a fantastic 2019 season on the water. Our gas docks will be reconfigured & we’ll have a permanent stage for our live bands venues.

The weather is cooling, the colors are brightening.

Sugar Loaf Shuttles are running on a regular basis, come on down and join us for a trip to the top of Sugar Loaf Island & enjoy one of the best views in Arkansas.

Fall Belle of the Bay Cruises/Shuttles to Sugar Loaf.

As the colors change this Fall, join us for a two-hour cruise of the north shore on the Belle of the Bay every Tues & Thur 11AM-1PM. Or enjoy one of the most spectacular views in the state from the top of Sugar Loaf Island, shuttles run every day at 10-12 & 2.

Holiday Savings.

Right now we have a great stock of cool weather coats, hoodies & sweatshirts, we’re also having a big buy one get one FREE sale going on through the end of December on multiple items thoughout the store! Stop in and pick up that special “something” for a holiday season gift.

Hours.

We’ll be closed on Sundays in Dec with Jan-Feb hour will be 9-4 Tuesday through Friday, Saturday Noon to Four.

Please be safe in your travels and have a joyous holiday season!

See you on the Lake

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager