Fairfield Bay Wins Big at Municipal League Winter Conference

The 2019 Winter Conference of the Arkansas Minicipal League started on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Little Rock with the Opening Night Banquet. The three day Conference covered many topics for County and City leaders throughout the state.

On Thursday, January 17, an entourage of Fairfield Bay community leaders attended the Conference to be acknowledged for several accomplishments. The first was the Trendsetter Award for Public Safety, with Department heads, OEM, Jerry Thompson, Dispatch, Judy Wells, Fire Chief, Doug Forseman, EMS Director, Andrea Notz, Mayor Paul Wellenberger, and Police Chief, David Burnett accepting the award. Next the Trendsetter Award for Tourism was presented and accepting the award was Erin Taylor, Mayor Wellenberger and John Calaway. During the luncheon several cities were acknowledged for Volunteer City of the Year. Volunteer of the Year, Nancy Mueller and Mayor Wellenberger accepted the award for Fairfield Bay.