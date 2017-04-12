Fairfield Bay Village Mall Ribbon Cuttings

By

The Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce held a triple ribbon cutting in the Fairfield Bay Village Mall. Officially welcoming Greyt Tymes Gifts and Souvenirs, owned and operated by Patsi Conry of Fairfield Bay, His and Hers T’s and More, owned and operated by Dena and James Freeling, also of Fairfield Bay and Kings Salon & Spa, owned by Darren King and Tabitha Grimmett of Fairfield Bay, and operated by Lori James of Shirley and Kim and Savannah White of Fairfield Bay. Present at the Ribbon cuttings were local officials for the Club and City as well as local business owners and friends. Awesome refreshments were enjoyed by all.