Fairfield Bay Marina

It’s always beautiful on the Water.

The marina finished off the prime summer season Labor Day weekend with the same excitement & fun we started with in May.

On September 16th, we started with Paddle Battle. There were 17 entrants for the race around Sugar Loaf Mountain Island with 1st & 2nd place finishing less than one second apart. The races were topped off with a family race around the buoy by the marina. Children paddled the kayak, with parents in the water hanging on the back adding kick power. Eight entry’s made it a fun, fun race. We finished off the day with a live band & Boati Gras celebration that evening.

Reunions – time to book up!

The Veterans Barge is being utilized on a regular basis for everything from family reunions, wedding bachelor parties & special yours we organize.

Fall on the Water is spectacular.

The leaves are starting to turn along with cooler weather. The perfect time to enjoy the beauty we’re surrounded with from the water. The views & color will be splendid this fall from the top of Sugar Loaf Mountain Island. It’s the only island trail in Arkansas & we offer the only shuttle service in the world to the island trailhead – 7 days a week.

See you at the Lake!

There are always specials of some kind going on at your local FFB Marina, come down & spend some time with us! Stay tuned on our marina Facebook page for new & exciting venues we’re planning in the near future!

The Marina is the Happening Place to Be.

John Conry

FFB Marina Manager