Fairfield Bay Garden Club

Spring is here and what better way to start off April than to take a tour of the beautiful garden of MS Nellie McEntire of Clinton. On April 18th Beverly Stancil and Marolyn Reck have a fun filled line up for us. Expect a relaxing lunch at Rock n Java Coffee House with a menu planned especially for us along with great flavored green teas and coffee drinks. After lunch we will carpool to the Van Buren County Historical Society Museum in Clinton, housed in an old cheese factory building. There we will explore a little history of Van Buren County and Clinton.

Make plans to be at the parking lot across from the Conference Center in Fairfield Bay at 9:15 to meet and carpool to Clinton. Car pools will leave promptly at 9:30 . If would be willing to drive please let Beverly or Marlyon know as soon as possible. Members and guest from Clinton can meet us at 10:00, at MS McEntire’s garden. Marolyn or Beverly will have the directions and the local address. A fee for the garden tour for guest will be $5, no charge for members. Members and Guest coming from Fairfield Bay are asked to give your carpool driver $5 to offset the cost of driving. There will be no carpool fee for members or guests from the Clinton area.

RSVP as soon as possible and no later than April 12th in order for Marolyn and Beverly to give Rock n Java a count for lunch reservations.

Marolyn Reck Email: [email protected] , Cell: 501-253-7720

Beverly Stancil Cell: 501-253-2009