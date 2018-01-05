Fairfield Bay Foundation – January E-news

Our Cornerstone Society is AMAZING!

2017 was an amazing year for the Fairfield Bay Community Fund. Many projects throughout Fairfield Bay were completed, thanks to the many volunteer hours of our friends and neighbors, and by our Cornerstone Society. For example, after hearing that the office computer at the Fairfield Bay Library had been inoperable since early summer, our Cornerstone members sprang into action. In November, a grant was issued so that a brand new computer could be purchased. Our library is a treasure to Fairfield Bay, and our Cornerstone members felt it was important to support them by giving them the opportunity to have the equipment necessary to maintain the excellent level of service they provide to both visitors and guests alike. The goal of the Fairfield Bay Community Fund continues to be “Connecting people who care with projects that matter”, and we are excited about all the activity that will be happening in the next few weeks. We appreciate all the support of the community. If you have an idea for a project, please contact us so that we can connect you with the right folks to make your project happen!

Our Cornerstone Society in Action!

Thanks to a grant made possible by our Cornerstone Society, the Fairfield Bay Library was able to purchase a new computer for their office. As you may not know, the computer they previously used had not been operational since June. Pictured above, Celle Newsome, Director of Cornerstone Relations for the Fairfield Bay Community Fund is presenting a grant check to Karen Tangen, Director of the Fairfield Bay Library. Also pictured is Linda Duncan, Fairfield Bay Community Fund Treasurer.