Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Fairfield Bay Soup Competition

October 14th 10:30 am

Everyone is welcome to join in the Fun!!! Restaurants, Merchants, Residents, Churches, and anyone ready for a fun competition! The Winner will receive a trophy that is passed around every year to the winner, to have bragging rights for the win! Also, the winner will get their name on a plaque on display in the Chamber office. Get your favorite recipe out now and get ready to WIN!!! Call the Chamber to enter… 501-884-3324

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

Located in the Chamber office in the Village Mall. If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you. 884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324