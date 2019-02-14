Doubleday Arrested on Multiple Charges

William Doubleday, 70, of Shirley was arrested for DWI Drugs and was transported to the VBC Detention Center. While jailers were conducting a search of Doubleday, he attempted to keep them from taking off his shirt and checking his pockets. The jailers reached into his front pocket and discovered a used glass smoking pipe containing suspected meth residue. When asked what this was he stated it was most likely meth.

Doubleday has been charged with Introduction of contraband into a correctional facility a Class C Felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class D Felony.