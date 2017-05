By

The Van Buren County Democratic Club will host a meeting next Tuesday, June 6, 2017. There will be free food (donations always accepted) at 6 p.m. and the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be at Van Buren County Fair Grounds, Hwy 16, Clinton, AR. Guest speaker will State Representative Trevor Drown. Also speaking will be Officers from Arkansas state Young Democrats. All welcome.