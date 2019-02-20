Conine Named Interim President/CEO of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives

Little Rock- Bill Conine has been named as the interim president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. He replaces Duane Highley, who recently accepted the position of CEO of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Cooperative in Westminster, Colo.

Conine currently serves as the CEO of Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton.

The boards of directors of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) have launched a nationwide search for the next president and chief executive officer.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.